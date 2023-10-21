Marquez’s bet

The Australian GP, ​​brought forward to Saturday – with the Sprint race being moved to tomorrow in the hope of not having to face the very violent winds expected at Phillip Island – this time did not smile on Marc Marquez. Last year, thanks to a strategic gamble, the eight world champion managed to conquer his only podium of the season Down Under. This time, however, the bet did not pay off.

Just like Jorge Martin, Marquez also chose to run today’s 27 laps taking advantage of the soft rubber at the rear. A move that was about to bring success to the Prima-Pramac team bearer, but which instead forced him to fall from first to fifth during the last lap. The same happened with Marquez who, after struggling for a long time close to the top-6, collapsed until 15th place. However, the #93 Honda rider, unlike his fellow Ducati rider, had nothing to lose.

Unlucky gamble

“I chose the soft tire to try to stay in the front group – he explained after the race to the microphones of Sky Sports MotoGP – because with the average my position was ninth or tenth. With the soft, like Martin, I already knew what type of race I would have to do. Right from the start, however, the second group was running strong. At that point I told myself to push hard for the first 12 laps and then see when the tire would drop. It eventually happened, but it wasn’t that bad. In the final laps, however, she was destroyed”.

“I chose that tire because last year it took me to the podium – recalled the Honda centaur – but what changed was that the fastest lap was 30.1. Compared to last year I could manage the tyre, but going much slower. I chose to push hard to see how it went, but the pace dropped on lap 15. But we are now in a position where we can afford to take these risks“.