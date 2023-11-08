Marquez-Ducati, three weeks to go

Marc Marquez will have a double Advent calendar. One for Christmas, the other for November 28, the date on which he will ride a Ducati for the first time in his career. The back and forth that ended in mid-October will see the eight-time world champion riding the Gresini team’s GP23 in 2024. A vehicle which, although a year older than that which Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin will have, will allow the Spaniard to compete “on par” with Marco Bezzecchi and his brother Alex and still have the potential available to compete for the results that they compete.

After four nightmare years of injuries and Honda’s technical shortcomings, Marquez is not looking for excuses: 2024 must be the year of the definitive rebirth.

Marquez’s words

“After an important decision, you still have doubts. It’s very difficult to switch to another bike and win straight away. But it’s true that based on the results I’m switching to the better bike. The first, second and third riders in the championship ride this bike, so in the end there are no excuses, the bike is there“, these are the words of the Spaniard on the MotoGP website.

“Sometimes you need to make some decisions. Whether they are correct or not, time will tell. It was difficult especially from a mental and human point of view. I will miss Honda a lot, they are the team of my career. But from 2020 onwards it was a nightmare. An athlete also gets self-doubt. But I will answer these doubts next year. And even if winning all the races will be impossible, this change is still a new motivation, it will make me feel butterflies in my stomach again when it comes to the circuit, that extra pressure. And, maybe not in all the races, I will be able to fight for the top positions in some circuits“.