Marc Marquez’s injury in Jerez last year and the nine months of absence as a result have made him lose the pace of development at Honda, which after the return of their spearhead is trying changes to facilitate the current ride of the eight. times world champion. For this reason, the race made by Marc at Aragon, beyond the final result, convinces the Japanese that they are going in the right direction and pushes them to work for the 2022 bike.

“Last Sunday’s podium was like a victory for Honda and for the whole team, but because you have to look for stimuli to keep pushing in search of goals”, explained Marquez this Friday at Misano, where he finished in ninth position. the two free practice sessions of the San Marino Grand Prix.

Despite this extra motivation, the Catalan is aware of the fact that the situation continues to be complicated from a physical point of view: “This final step is difficult, to get to the weekend without taking into account the shoulder, which is the goal. I will take some steps forward, but small. At the moment this is not happening, but the doctors allow me to have the patience to wait for it to happen ”.

Marquez, who admitted weeks ago that he was forced to infiltrate, explained that it is not the best solution: “At the moment we are dealing with infiltrations. It is not the usual thing, because they are only infiltrations and not painkillers, which allow you not to feel pain ”.

On a technical level, the rain that fell in the final of FP1 and throughout the afternoon prevented us from trying new things: “I have the two frames I tried in Aragon, but unfortunately we didn’t confirm them well due to the rain”.

Rain which, on the other hand, helps him to better manage the pain in his arm, even if the expectations for the weekend are not very good: “We need to try under the water to manage the body. It won’t be a weekend like the one in Aragon, but we will try to do our best. I expected to work harder than at Motorland, I immediately saw that this track is more demanding for the right arm and will be complicated ”.