Marquez fourth in the Sprint in Thailand

Marc Marquez he was the protagonist of an attacking race today in the Buriram Sprint. The Honda rider started from the third row in eighth position and finished in fourth place, overcoming Aleix Espargarò’s resistance at the last corner in the fight for fourth place at the foot of the podium.

Furthermore, the fact that Marc Marquez will take part in the Valencia tests at the end of the season, an occasion on which the eight-time world champion will get on a Ducati for the first time. Below are the Catalan’s statements at the end of the race to Sky Sport MotoGP.

Marc Marquez’s words to the microphones of Sky Sport MotoGP

“I had fun today, also because I saw that the pace was there and I also did the fastest lap well. I felt good at the start, and towards the end with the used tire it seemed to go even better. On the last lap, when I saw that Aleix made a mistake, I told myself to try overtaking. The Honda is completely straight when braking, the last one is a corner very similar to Austin or India, and the bike is good in these types of corners. I benefited a little from the hard carcass, also because there are bikes like the Ducati that can’t use all their power. We can’t do it either because the tire is more at its limit, yesterday I was struggling a lot, but I didn’t want to crash. Today I had more confidence and went more on the attack, but tomorrow it will be more difficult, because if I drive like in the Sprint for the whole race it will be critical for the tyres.”

“This morning Bagnaia went very fast on the hard tire, and our bike doesn’t go on the hard tire. Tomorrow I’ll try the soft in the warm up, to see how I feel and then decide what to do. The test with the Ducati will not just last one day, but two months, so that you can try it before the winter break. Finishing in Valencia without testing the bike and spending December-January at home wouldn’t be the best for a rider. I have to thank Honda for letting me do this testit shows that we have a beautiful relationship and I wanted to thank them.”