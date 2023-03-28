Marquez-Oliveira accident: the criticisms do not subside

The days go by from the Portuguese Grand Prix and those who will kick off the second round of the season in Argentina are getting closer, but the most discussed theme in MotoGP always remains the same: that of the violent collision occurred between Marc Marquez and Miguel Oliveira in the Portimao race. The Spaniard of Honda, guilty of hitting the Portuguese of Aprilia in a corner at high speed, will not participate in the upcoming round of Termas de Rio Hondo as will the number 88, in both cases due to the bruises sustained in the accident. Following the accident, the RNF team wrote a letter to MotoGP invoking tougher sanctions from the FIM: the oddity is that the MotoGP website (aka Dorna) published the text.

The appeal of the RNF team

The latest protest came directly from CryptoDATA RNF MotoGP team, the same in which Miguel Oliveira plays. In a letter addressed to Sleepthe latter accepted the request of the Malaysian team, publishing the contents of the team’s appeal: “The CryptoDATA RNF MotoGP Team – reads the press release published by MotoGP on its official website – following a recent reckless and irresponsible racing incident by Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda) against Miguel Oliveira (CryptoDATA RNF MotoGP Team), he is pushing for tougher and more severe sanctions from the FIM Stewards. MotoGP racing, whether it’s a Sprint or a main race, is high speed and high intensity, where every rider wants to win at all costs. However, such aggressive behavior can often lead to dire consequences, not just for the drivers themselves, but for their fellow racers as well. The incident that occurred recently between Marc Marquez and Miguel Oliveira should serve as a wake-up call for MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3 riders. It is therefore imperative to remind them of the severity of the punishment for any kind of reckless and irresponsible racing.”

Tougher penalties against Marquez

Following these words, the team therefore hopes for a more severe sanction against Marquez: “The CryptoDATA RNF MotoGP team condemns this behavior and is strongly calling for tougher penalties to deter future offenders, including team riders. We urge the FIM Stewards to take rapid and decisive measures against this type of reckless driving, setting an example for the youngest and future riders of Moto3 and Moto2. We believe safety is the top priority in any sport and MotoGP must take the necessary actions to ensure the safety of all its riders. We look forward to supporting the FIM Stewards in their continued efforts to develop a safer and more responsible racing environment.”

The penalty imposed

As soon as the eight-time world champion returns to the track for his first post-Portimao GP, he will have to serve the penalty imposed by the FIM, equivalent to a double long lap to be discounted on the track. However, the intervention of the Stewards did not appease the controversy over what happened, considered an episode as dangerous for the safety of the riders as it is serious for Marquez’s riding style, which has already been contested in the past for his excessive aggressiveness.