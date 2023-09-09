Marquez tenth in the Misano Sprint

Marc Marquez he finished the Misano Sprint in tenth position just outside the points zone. The eight-time world champion was the best Honda rider by a distance, while his teammate Joan Mir earned a long lap penalty despite not fighting for important positions, on the contrary. The situation facing the golden wing’s home is dramatic from a sporting point of view and Marquez is doing everything he can.

Marc Marquez’s words to the microphones of Sky Sport MotoGP

“I felt fast, which is the most important thing, and I was able to ride well. I had a good race, even if tenth position doesn’t seem like a positive result, but at the moment we are now it was a good result and I felt good on the bike. We lose especially in traction, initially it seemed that we could fight with the Apriliasbut then they went too fast and my brother joined me.”

“I went long at the 10, and at that point I also let it pass to take advantage of the trail, and it was a bit of my strategy to get ahead of my pursuers. Tomorrow’s race will be the same or worse than today’s, because it is a very physical bike. I feel very good physically, but the Honda makes me very tired, we are struggling with the bike. If you lap half a second slower you don’t get tired, but if we want to get this half a second of pace you have to do every lap with a qualifying pace, and in a long race it’s difficult. Tomorrow we will try to give 100%.”