KTM is Ducati’s real rival

A Made in Italy derby with the third wheel KTM coming from Austria. Geographically speaking, the top of the current MotoGP is enclosed in very little latitude. Mattighofen, Noale and Borgo Panigale are very close to each other as the crow flies and all three found themselves on the podium at Silverstone in Great Britain with Aleix Espargarò (Aprilia), ahead of Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati) and Brad Binder (KTM) at end of a race made unpredictable in the final by the rain.

At the moment Ducati is the reference point on the starting grid and can count on an impressive fleet of Desmosedicis given that there are eight Borgo Panigale bikes on the grid, four of which are official (in addition to the two from the factory team under contract, there is also the satellite structure Pramac has the right to the two most up-to-date Desmosedicis) with four other customers lined up by the VR46 team and the Gresini team.

Second Marc MarquezHowever, soon Ducati will be dethroned by KTM: “How KTM has improved – the words of the eight-time world champion guest of Servus TVthe broadcaster of the Red Bull group – when they started they were far behind and now it is the number 2 constructor in the World Championship. But will become number 1 sooner than expected. In a competition like this, ambition is key and if you have the ambition, you can do it. At KTM they have made the right decisions on all levels. It’s truly remarkable.”

The jab at Honda

Honey words for what could be Marc Marquez’s next destination after 2024 when the contract that binds him to Honda expires. “Racing is a constant evolution. AND if you get lazy, others surpass you“, the sibylline words of the rider from Cervera in all likelihood addressed to the house of the golden wing which is facing a perhaps unprecedented crisis in the premier class of MotoGP in terms of competitiveness.