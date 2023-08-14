Marquez ready to get back on track

The British Grand Prixscheduled for this weekend, will officially end the MotoGP summer break that began five weeks ago, in a particularly complex period especially for Marc Marquez. The Spaniard, in a serious crisis of results, had generated doubts about his stay with Honda (with the contract expiring in 2024), with almost all disastrous results which were added to his absence in three weekends due to injuries. The holiday therefore served the eight-time world champion to catch his breath, but also to clear his mind about his future. Was it really like that?

The next main objectives

For Spanish, interviewed by Autosportthe summer break was actually necessary to lay the foundations on the eve of this second half of this championship: “I was able to think and evaluate, especially when you are serene at home – commented – you can think about what happened in this first part of the season, what you did wrong or what you did right. One of the things we will change for the second part is the way we approach the races. Obviously I started the year, and I won’t deny it, with the aim of fighting for victories and for the world title, but for one reason or another we’re not ready, and I can’t go into the second part of the season thinking to fight for the top positions. I had too many injuries, it was impossible to get into the rhythm and have confidence. So the goal for this second part of the season is to perhaps be less explosive, but with the aim of trying to continue to grow the project, as well as regain confidence in myself and race pace. I haven’t finished a long race since Sepang 2022, even if I only had one lap left at Le Mans, but it’s impossible to get into a pace like that. I’m human, and even if I know I’m going fast on the bike, having the race pace is something else”.

The admissions

But what will be the reasons for continuing to race if Marquez himself already knows he can’t aim for victory? A question that #93 answered like this: “Right now you have to have willpower and be willing to make some sacrifices – he clarified – This summer I tried to enjoy flat track riding, which I hadn’t done in a while, and riding a small motorcycle. I’ve been looking for ways to make the best use of my free time, and as I feel better in MotoGP, I’ll certainly find more motivation to fight for victories. We can’t hide the reality, e today we are not prepared to fight to be in the top five. Maybe it could happen on some circuits, like it happened with me in Le Mans or with Rins in Austin, but these are specific situations. I did well in Portimao and Le Mans, but then nowhere else. Rins did the same in Austin, but not for the rest of the season. You have to be realistic“.

The relationship with Honda and Rins in Yamaha

Remaining on the Honda theme, Marquez finally indicated that he had always spoken with his team over the last few weeks, admitting some surprise at Rins’ move to Yamaha for 2024: “I’ve always wanted to stay in touch with Alberto Puig and the test team – has explained – Bradl tested at Misano and Jerez, and at Silverstone they’ll tell me exactly what’s new and what hasn’t changed. I know the test team did well, but we’ll have to see if what they tried will work or not. They continued to work to look for developments, that’s clear, but we’ll see what happens in the next races. Furthermore, the Misano test is important, which is the last one we have and where the bikes for 2024 start to be tested. Rins’ transfer surprises meabove all because he himself had said that the Honda wasn’t that bad after all, and that you could win with it. Yet, in such a short time he was already thinking about switching to another brand, which amazes me, but we respect his decision. It will be because he doesn’t see that the Honda is a good bike, and so he’s looking for another project“.