From the unfortunate crash in Jerez 2020 to today, Marc Marquez saw his career downsize significantly. On the other hand, after four operations on the right humerus and the pittance of 26 races played in the last three years (exactly half), the opposite would have been very surprising. The cannibal hungry for victories, who chopped up his opponents, made room for a pilot in difficulty, who had to live with physical pain for three years, so much so that he got to the last surgery in the United States aware that an unsatisfactory outcome of the the operation would have meant the end of his career. But the post-operative recovery was satisfactory, enough to bring the Honda ace back on track for the last six races of 2022 and allowed him to return to the podium almost a year after the last time, in the Phillip Island race .

However, the Valencia tests were unsatisfactory, with Honda failing to make the progress Marquez hoped for, so much so that he declared that the RC213V seen on the Spanish track would not allow him to fight for the championship. Hand in hand with the development of his bike, the eight-time world champion is well aware that he is called to understand the real limits of his right arm, especially in view of a season which, with the introduction of Sprint races at every weekend, it will be physically even tougher. Last October he returned to motocross, but there was a step backwards on this front: “I’ve started playing padel again, before I wasn’t very strong and now I’m even worse but it’s not the right time yet because I have to wait because I still feel I have limitations. AND I started doing some motocross, and I did it too soonso I’m trying to figure out where my limit is“, but he reassured: “The most important thing is that every week I feel better and the day will come when I will not have any more progress and I will understand that that will be 100% possible to get from that arm”.