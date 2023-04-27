Marquez and the yellow conference

In the morning in Jerez de la Frontera, an extraordinary press conference by Marc Marquez, convened by the Spanish rider and immediately advertised by Dorna, which generated a certain buzz on social networks. Subsequently, the meeting with journalists was declassified to a meeting with the media and not to an ‘official’ interview in front of the television cameras and an hour delayed on the schedule.

Marquez’s words – Absence at Jerez

“I expected to be here to race. For me, for the team, for Repsol, for the sponsors and for the fans, the Spanish Grand Prix is ​​one of my favorite circuits. But realistically speaking, the doctors from the beginning had it fixed recovery time in 6-8 weeks. I am an optimist and tried to recover in 4 weeks, but on Tuesday after the CAT scan we made the unanimous decision not to race here. It would have been too risky, I could have frustrated the intervention. I couldn’t go against the doctors and we decided not to race here. The goal is to be at Le Mans, even if I’m not sure I’ll be there.

The old Marquez would have made the same decision. When three medical teams say you could risk screwing up your operation, it makes no difference if you’re in your 20s or 30s. I have to take care of myself, but I want to get back on track as soon as possible to keep growing the Honda HRC team. A pressure on the handlebars would have been enough to risk ruining everything. Right now I’m pulling out my willpower. I will continue to run because it is my passion that asks me to.”

The penalty and absence from the tests

“For me the sanction situation is secondary at the moment. I want to focus on my recovery. In Portimao I made a mistake and accepted it, but we don’t know why the decision was changed after two days. The team decided to appeal, but for a rider the greatest punishment is injury. I think it’s also the best way to learn.

The tests are very important, because before the end of the year there will only be those at Misano. We will have Mir and Rins on track and also Bradl. In Portimao I felt very good on Friday and Saturday, for me the most important thing is to try to come back as soon as possible.”