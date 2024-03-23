The drivers to beat

In the week of break between the first GP of the season in Qatar and the one taking place this weekend in Portugal, Marc Marquez he returned to his native Spain to participate in an event organized by Alpinestars in Madrid. During the day, the new Gresini team rider had the opportunity to touch on some topics with the media, starting with the possibility of being able to fight for his ninth world title. A goal that #93 still feels far away, partly for a bike that he still doesn't know 100% like the Ducati, after years spent in Honda, and above all for the fierce competition: “There are three or four riders faster than us – commented – but it's already a step, because last year there were ten. It's time to learn, to reinvent ourselves”. The favorites for this year, for Marquez, remain the same as those who fought for the title until the end of the last championship: “The strongest are Bagnaia and Martin – he added – they are the ones who have been in better form in the pre-season and are the favourites. Then there are others like Binder like in Qatar, Acosta will do well, also because when you are a super talent and you take the bike you have to go fast. There are others like Bastianini, and my brother Alex also did well in Qatar.”

The family challenge

Speaking of his brother, as well as his own teammate, Marquez also hopes to be able to share the podium with him: “Let's hope so – goes on – it's clear that Álex had an excellent second half of the season especially last year. He started strong, in Qatar he finished 6th and it was the second GP23 just three seconds behind me, and he was going very fast. There are circuits where he did better than me in almost every pre-season test session, and others where he can put me in difficulty, so it will be time to fight with him too“.

Away from injuries

Considering the tests and the first GP on the Ducati, Marquez crashed only twice, but without any physical consequences. A positive period that the Spaniard hopes to be able to extend as long as possible, even more so without injuries: “I always touch iron – he concluded – I've had a lot of injuries for four years now It's been six months without injuries, it's already a record. This, whether you like it or not, makes the body work better and I'm starting to enjoy it.”