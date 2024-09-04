The crew chief praises his driver

“I was waiting for something to go wrong until the last lap”. Marc Marquez’s crew chief Frankie Carchedi he joked – up to a certain point – on the microphones of TNT at the end of his rider’s solo ride at Motorland Alcaniz. Marc Marquez took everything in Aragon and was the fastest in all sessions except the warm-up. “The track was wet and there was no point in taking risks, we knew that it would be hot during the race”said Carchedi.

Marquez had already come close to hitting the big target on several occasions in 2024, but there was always something that didn’t work: “In Texas we hadn’t yet ‘tailored’ the braking system for Marc, it’s a slowing animal – Carchedi’s words – at Sachsenring winning starting from the fifth row was impossible and in Austria even at the start the problem with the lowering device prevented us from making the most of our pace. It was only a matter of time, in Aragon there were no unforeseen events and the victory came at the end of a weekend in which we worked so hard, always changing details on the bike to ‘follow’ the evolution or regression of the track”.

Francesco Bagnaia said after the Sprint that in Aragon in 3 corners Marquez did things that only he can do and that if he had tried (Pecco) he would have fallen. Carchedi did not go into detail, but he gave some clues: “In Curve-9 (that narrow recall that closes the ‘corkscrew’) to the left his corner entry and management of the gas in the following meters without exaggerating on a track with so little grip are things that only he has managed to do“.