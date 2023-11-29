Everyone studied the data from the Spaniard’s driving in the first outing in Valencia. Enea was impressed: “I was curious, it’s incredible how quickly he picks up the bike at that point on the track, he’s already faster than everyone there. It will be a thorn in my side”

by our correspondent Paolo Ianieri – valencia (spain)

There's no point in hiding, the first release of Marc Marquez with the Ducati In the Valencia test it was the main point of interest of the day. Everyone was impressed by the work of the Spanish champion, who gained more and more confidence over the course of the day and let the clock speak (well). Before a quick stop for lunch, on the 21st lap he dropped to 1'30″222, 2nd best time, on the 39th he stopped the time at 1'30″038, three laps later, it was 3.20pm with 1′ 29"460 is ahead of everyone, then, shortly after, here is the final 1'29"424.

“podium” missed — Marc, preceded by Maverick Viñales, Brad Binder and Marco Bezzecchi, did not finish ahead of everyone and only came close to the podium of these first 2024 tests, but what mattered to him on this first day was to rediscover the pleasure of driving, to get back quickly and, fundamental for a racing animal like him, to send his opponents on holiday with the clear message that in the next season everyone will have to deal with him.

After all, already in this red debut, he made it clear that he was special, as he reveals Enea Bastianini: "I was curious to see his data: how he does turn 8, none of us Ducati riders do it, he's already the fastest of everyone there. He doesn't seem to brake and it's incredible how quickly he picks up the bike. It will be a thorn in my side".

But how will Marquez manage the Ducati? The team principal Luigi Dall'Igna was clear: "Ducati's position is that it certainly didn't want Marquez. Now I'm curious to hear the comments of one of the most important riders in history, it's an honor that he wanted to race with us. The management of such a cumbersome rider is certainly an important topic. We will have to be good at managing the relationships between the various riders and the teams, harmony is one of the strong points of today's Ducati. The argument between him and Bezzecchi? It's a race episode, then it passes. If the Ducati will be suitable for Marc? Almost all the riders have won with our bike, I imagine it will be suitable for him too and, if necessary, we will be able to adapt it to him too. The fact that he wanted only one year of contract is reasonable, often for satellite riders choose this solution. Your contribution to Ducati? I listen to all riders in the same way, it would be wrong to follow just one. I'm convinced that if someone has a problem, solving it also helps the official team rider." Happy winter everyone.