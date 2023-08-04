Marquez out of the top10

Since the press conference on Thursday, Marc Marquez he had explained that he intended to change his approach in view of the continuation of the championship. The Spaniard admitted that he exceeded the limit trying to go beyond the performance of his Honda, trying to bring it into the fight for the top positions at the cost of running a few too many risks. The crashes in Portimao and those in Sachsenring and the consequent injuries to his hand, ankle and ribs then brought him back to milder advice and the Marquez seen on Friday at Silverstone seemed decidedly more cautious.

The Spaniard finished the day in 13th position, having attempted only one time attack on the finish. The six-time MotoGP world champion was however by far the fastest Honda, having inflicted 0″9 on Joan Mir 18th, 1″2 on Takaaki Nakagami 20th and 1″7 on Iker Lecuona 22nd. Marquez will therefore have to start qualifying from Q1 and that may not be bad news for the Spaniard, given the rain forecast that could affect the English track.

Honda or KTM?

At the end of Friday on the track, Marquez explained to journalists: “My intention is to stay in Honda. We are already working for the future. The Monday following the Misano Grand Prix in September, I’ll test the new 2024 bike and at that point we’ll see more clearly where we’ll be. The positive thing is that we have an excellent relationship with Honda and we try to do our best for the project.”

The Catalan champion talked about the next plans of the Japanese manufacturer: “Right now we’re trying to find a basis, like we did today, and later test new parts. Maybe we’ll try the new aerodynamic package that Nakagami fitted today in the race in Austria. We’ll see when Honda decides“. Then questioned by the Swiss of Speedweek on the words of Stefan Pierer, who had hinted that Marquez had offered himself to the KTM over the past few weeks, Spanish has remained vague: “I haven’t talked to him. Whether my manager has had conversations with them, I don’t know. I don’t have this information.”