Marquez-Honda, the farewell is official

The summer hit lasted until the first week of October: Marc Marquez and Honda will part ways at the end of 2023. Thus ends one of the happiest and most successful combinations ever and which will certainly remain iconic. After 59 victories and six World Championships, the Spanish champion chose to leave the Japanese to regain his lost competitiveness: since the famous accident in Jerez de la Frontera in 2020, Honda has in fact lost both the “real” Marquez and the technical direction; #93 waited for the golden wing’s home as long as he could, but the frustration of finding himself in the middle of the group led him to farewell to the Gresini team’s Ducati.

Marquez’s tweet

The disappointing last few years, however, cannot erase a history of tremendous successes. These are the thanks from the eight-time world champion on his social channels.

THANK YOU for this great journey @hrc_motogp. ❤️ 11 years old. 🙏 いつもありがとう We shared incredible moments: 6 World Championships, 5 Triple Crowns, 59 victories, 101 podiums and 64 poles. Laughter, laughter, joy, hard moments but the most important thing: a relationship… pic.twitter.com/6rYLNfQrC2 — Marc Márquez (@marcmarquez93) October 4, 2023

“Thank you for this journey of 11 years together, Honda. We shared unforgettable moments: six World Championships, five Triple Crowns, 59 victories, 101 podiums and 64 pole positions. Laughter, tears, joys, difficult moments but above all: a unique and unrepeatable relationship. Separated, but always together“. Words that the Japanese company reshared on its channels, for the end of a marriage and – at the same time – the beginning of a new era in MotoGP.

We are now waiting for the official move of the #93 to the Gresini team. With this choice, Marquez will be brother Alex’s teammate for the second time in his career: his first, in 2020, was a disaster, with the eight-time world champion falling in Jerez, starting his physical ordeal. In fact, the two ran only one race as teammates. In 2024 they will be able to do it in Gresini: Marquez will ride a less updated Ducati than the official ones. But he is still a multiple world champion on the most competitive bike.