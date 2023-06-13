King of Germany

11 victories in the last 11 races played. This is sci-fi ‘score’ scored by Marc Marquez on the German Sachsenring circuit. The particular left-handed shape of the track located in Saxony fits perfectly with the riding style of the Honda home champion, who has always won on this track in MotoGP. The roll of honor records as the only variation on the theme the victory of Fabio Quartararo in 2022, however when the #93 was not present on the track. It is no coincidence that Marquez’s first post-injury victory at Jerez 2020 came right here in 2021.

New challenge

In the heat, after the Mugello race, Marquez had belittled this Sunday’s appointment in Germany, emphasizing how even a victory on a friendly track would not have solved the problems with his bike, which forces him to risk up to the limit – and very often even further – simply not to sink to the bottom of the group. There is no doubt though that the possibility of resurrectionat least momentarily, on the track which is almost like a second home for him, teases the agonist that is in Marquez.

Marquez’s words

“When you have a difficult weekend, the best thing you can do is get right back to racing and that’s exactly what we’ll do. – highlighted Marquez, presenting the German trip – we arrive at the Sachsenring, a track that I have always really liked and on which I have had a lot of success. Naturally I arrive with the desire to do well, my focus and determination are 100% as always. There will be many opponents this year and we have to work well from the beginning of the weekend to prepare for Saturday and Sunday and continue working with Honda to improve“.

Dripping injuries

Marquez will be the only factory team rider on track in Germany, after the injury in Mugello that knocked out his box mate – and 2020 world champion – Joan Mir. Out also the Spanish of the LCR team Alex Rinswho won’t be able to get back on the bike before the Silverstone race, confirming how the period for the whole Japanese company is really complex.