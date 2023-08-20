MotoGP Austria, Marquez does what he can

It seems incredible to say, but only at Marc’s tenth Grand Prix of the season Marquez managed to see the checkered flag. The Spanish rider, who had only scored points in three Sprints before today, broke the spell that always wanted him to be down or injured on Sundays, finishing 12th in Austria. Of course, it’s not the placement that Cabroncito wants from himself and from Honda, but it’s the best he can get considering the Japanese manufacturer’s tragic technical situation.

In Spielberg, Marquez himself explained the change in approach he had to adopt on the saddle of the RC213V after the repeated crashes at the Sachsenring. The eight-time world champion also added that being the first Honda rider is the only result he can achieve, however meager the satisfaction in achieving it may be.

Marquez’s words

“How can I be calm? The answer is easy: you break three bones and a ligament in six races. I went to the circuits thinking I could fight to stay ahead, because the instinct is to attack, attack and attack, without being satisfied. But then he falls and gets injured. That way you never hit your rhythm and fitness, because you go from one injury to another“, these are the words of Marquez ad AS. “12th place is what it is, but you have to take the positives from it. In this type of racing, what drives you a bit to maintain confidence is the comparison with the other Hondas. But that’s not my mentality. My mentality is to stay in front, but now if I just follow the riders in front it’s easy to get nervous and lose my temper. In the race, for example, we made a risky bet, used our experience and chose the soft tire behind. All the engineers were against it, but it was the right one for Honda. I don’t know why, but it was the one that gave us the best performance and the best results in 28 laps, and that’s why I decided to choose it“.

Mira’s words

“I’m not happy with how today went, I felt we were having a solid weekend. It’s a shame to fall and lose more laps. I had a problem with the brakes, which can always be a critical point here, and then I went wide and lost the front. When you’re riding at the limit and have a little problem, it’s hard to stay on the bike“, added a disconsolate Joan Mir, who has only finished one Grand Prix this season. “The positives? I was able to fight with Marc all weekend and I wasn’t as far behind as in previous races“.