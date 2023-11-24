Marquez reveals the biggest mistake of his career: “The 2020” | FP

The end of an era

After 169 GPs togetherseasoned with 59 victories, 64 pole positions, 101 podiums and 6 world championships, Marc Marquez will say goodbye to the Honda HRC in the final round in Valencia, where it all began with the tests in November 2012. On the Spanish track, the champion from Cervera has always done well, given that – in the premier class – he collected a total of two victories and four other podiums. In 2022 he qualified second, crashing on the tenth lap while in fourth position.

On Tuesday Marc Marquez will then get on the Gresini team’s Ducati GP23 for the single day of testing (you will find a live text on the pages of FormulaPassion.it) of this season finale. This will open a new chapter in the #93’s extraordinary career, determined more than ever to go back to having fun riding a MotoGP, but it won’t be easy, given that the Spaniard will find all eyes on him. In fact, many expect Marquez to be immediately fast on a Ducati, but it is also true that he will ride a MotoGP other than Honda for the first time after eleven seasons.

Marquez’s words in the press conference

“Goodbye to Honda? It will definitely be a special weekend and controlling emotions will be difficult. I don’t like to say that it will be my last race with Honda, because you never know. It will be the end of an era, with incredible results, I will try to enjoy the beautiful moments spent together. Next year it will be difficult to imagine myself working with another team, but it was my decision. We have an incredible relationship with Honda and I want to finish this season on a high.

Top 3 moments with HRC? 2013, when we won in our first year in MotoGP. It all started there and it was beautiful. I’m very lucky, I have so many good moments with them.

Expectations for the weekend? I’d like to win, but we’ll see on Friday and over the weekend where we are. I won’t do anything crazy, I’ll do my best and finish the race.

Excitement for Tuesday? I can’t talk about it now, because I respect my team too much and my commitment is totally dedicated to Honda. Work with next year’s team will begin on Monday.

Judgment on Sprints? They are good for show and are challenging for drivers. Doing 22 GPs and 22 Sprints is not easy, but it is good for the sport. However, it demands a lot from the drivers, some manage it well and others less so. We are concerned about the level of injuriesmany that happened during the Sprint.

Winning the 2024 World Cup changing factories? My goal is to go back to having fun and continuing my career, I haven’t thought about anything else. If I continued like this I wouldn’t have lasted more than a year. In the last two years I haven’t won a race, I can’t think about winning.

My biggest disappointment of these 11 years? Coming back early in 2020 was the biggest mistake of my career.“