Why the Beast consumes less rubber

In 2022 Enea Bastianini enchanted in his second season in MotoGP aboard the Ducati of the Gresini team with which he won the first race of the season in Qatar, repeating himself little in Austin, Texas. The rider from Rimini also won at Le Mans and Aragon, earning promotion to the official team alongside Francesco Bagnaia, winning the ballot with Jorge Martin.

2023 was immediately marked negatively by the serious injury to his right shoulder, which came right at the first Sprint in the history of MotoGP in Portimao when Luca Marini fell and involved his compatriot. The physical problems combined with the difficulty of finding the optimal feeling with the new technical shoulders after the transition of ‘Pigiamino’ Alberto Giribuola from Ducati to KTM have resulted in the fact that Bastianini has never been able to play his cards as an official Ducati rider, even if in this second half of 2024 he could have the chance to place a backlash as a surprise.

At Silverstone, on his return from the summer break, Bastianini dominated by winning both the Sprint and the Race, a one-two made possible by the first top-3 in a Sprint for the Beast, who had never been effective on Saturdays until a few hours ago. Bastianini has always had the characteristic of arriving at the end of the race with more rubber than his opponents and Marc Márquez he tried to explain his theory on why Bastianini is able to be so gentle with the tyres. “Bastianini is a pure talent, it’s just that as he also said on Saturday, he doesn’t know why – said Marquez as reported by the Spanish newspaper AS – The most noticeable skill is the ability to turn the bike at a very small angle. It is able to turn the bike with very little inclination, and this is difficult to do.. Normally, when you lean less, you turn less and you have to slow down more, but he is able to continue with the same speed. Is he fighting for the title? Enea, if he can improve in qualifying, as he did here, he is able to win races. In almost all races he was the fastest in the last ten laps”.