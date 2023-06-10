Morning illusion

The second position in qualifying, behind only a spectacular Pecco Bagnaia, had probably deceived someone about the real potential in the race of Honda and Marc Marquez. Actually, in the afternoon, the eight-time world champion he never seemed capable of concretely fighting for success in the Sprint Race.

Hard contact

To cut him completely out of contention for the very first positions was a contact with Jack Miller’s KTM, who ventured to overtake in a very decisive way. The touch between the two bikes sent the champion from Cervera wide, making him come back in seventh position, a placement in which the Spaniard also finished the race.

No controversy

“Overall I am happy with the day – commented Marquez to the microphones of Sky Sports MotoGPanalyzed as a whole his Saturday – because I didn’t expect the front row. That’s not my position right now. I got off to a good start. I thought I was slowly losing positions, but I lost them all at once when Miller attacked me. But that episode is fine, it was a race contact – he specified, thus avoiding fueling any controversy – I finished seventh and that is our position“.

Little hope

Rather, Marquez seemed to let a little of resignation in view of tomorrow’s ‘long’ racein which the fear is to ‘bounce’ even further back: “For today I told the team that the maximum was to do from eighth to tenth. But we gained two positions thanks to the contacts of my brother and Binder. Here at Mugello our position is from seventh to tenthmore or less. Tomorrow I expect this result, not more. Indeed, it will be worse, because the race is longer and for us it is worse. I’m not driving clean then – he concluded – I have to understand. I have to work on my riding style.”.