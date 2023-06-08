Marquez replies to Google

The five most frequently asked questions to Google about Marc Marquez with responses from the person concerned. In a video, the eight-time world champion didn’t shy away from this nice curtain designed by the sponsor Red Bull, a brand that has always been closely linked to the Catalan 1993 that brought this partnership as a dowry to Honda. Below are Marc Marquez’s five questions and answers on topics that actually turned out to be of absolute interest.

Marc Marquez is the GOAT (Greatest of all time)

“Well, I try. Certainly not every year. But yeah come on, I think I am.”

Is Marc Marquez retiring from MotoGP?

“We were close. Very little. Because I had a really bad injury to my right arm and I also had vision problems (diplopia). Now, however, the retreat is no longer so close, indeed, it is very far away. I am sorry”.

Ever googled @marcmarquez93? 🐜 Watch Marc Marquez: ALL IN on Red Bull TV 📺 https://t.co/KNNAn4aepy pic.twitter.com/VNfl3ILkcp — Red Bull Motorsports (@redbullmotors) June 7, 2023

Why does Marc Marquez have an ant on his helmet?

“This is a very nice question. When I was a kid I was really small, I was all motorcycle and helmet. A team manager told me ‘you’re like an ant, you work, you work, you work, you work and in the end you get the results you want”.

Is Marc Marquez leaving Honda?

“Come on then. I still have two years on my contract. Our goal is to try and win. We will always make our decisions together.”

Will Marc Marquez win again?

“No doubt”.