It’s always Italy-Spain

On the day of Pecco Bagnaia’s third world title, the second consecutive in the premier class of the MotoGP, the birth of a new rivalry which promises to further inflame the now classic Italy-Spain dualism that has fueled MotoGP for years. The comparison is between Marco Bezzecchistudent of Valentino Rossi and reference driver of his team, the Mooney VR46, and Marc Marquezeight-time world champion, close to arriving in Gresini (Ducati customer team exactly like the VR46) and above all Rossi’s historic and bitter rival on and off the track.

The challenge between the two on the track lasted only a few meters, given that a contact with the #93 forced Bezzecchi to fly into the gravel and to immediately raise the white flag, in the last GP of a season which nevertheless ended third in the standings for the class of ’98 from Rimini.

The words of @marcmarquez93 about Marco Bezzecchi 🗣️ “I don’t want to waste time with this person. Next”#ValenciaGP 🇪🇸 #MotoGP 🏁 pic.twitter.com/SHDORlLB0R — DAZN España (@DAZN_ES) November 26, 2023

Marquez’s (non) response to the accusations

However, the Italian did not hide his opinion frustration about what happenedlaunching heavy attacks against Marquez, guilty of having caused him to fall and above all of not having been reprimanded by the commissioners simply because of his status. Harsh accusationswhich recall those that Rossi had made against the Catalan himself during the most heated years of their rivalry.

Marquez, to whom Bezzecchi’s complaints were reported on Spanish TV DAZN, he replied in an equally harsh, but also rather hasty manner: “I don’t want to waste time with this character. So on to the next question“. A clear message that suggests that the professional, as well as personal, esteem between the two pilots is also quite low. At this point the wait is for next season, when both will be riding a Desmosedici GP23. We are sure there will be plenty of sparks.