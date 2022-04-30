“Stopped on the track for a minute, ridiculous Race Direction, it was a danger for the whole session, with Gardner, Oliveira and then with me“. Aleix Espargaròthird in the World Championship with Aprilia and currently out of the top-10 of the riders already promoted directly to Q2 when the PL3 of the Spanish MotoGP Grand Prix are still missing, he complained heavily against Marc Marqueztoo often in a ‘tourist’ version yesterday in PL2, a session that saw him fall twice by return of post, first at Turn-6, the Dry Sack, and then at Turn-9, the first to the right in the ‘stadium’ which characterizes the final sector of the Jerez circuit.

“I fell with the bike with which I felt better”, the words of Marc Marquez, who returned to the pits behind an exceptional scooter driver, the former box mate Dani Pedrosa. The eight-time world champion responded to the complaints made by his compatriot in this way: “With him that always complains, it is normal for this to happen. But if you’re fast, it’s okay to feel proud if someone tries to catch you. At least, I felt that way “the words of Marc Marquez reported in today’s edition of The Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Honda phenomenon ended the second free practice session in 19th place, half a second behind the tenth position occupied by Jack Miller, the last valid for direct access in Q2. Takaaki Nakagami fifth and box-mate Pol Espargarò seventh, however, testify that Honda has potential on a track on which test driver Stefan Bradl rode for a long time with the 2022 prototype.

“Certain results depend on the bike, but also on me, if Nakagami finished 7th, it means that the bike is there – the admission of one Marquez franc – this Honda has to be driven differently, but has potential. We must adapt, because this will be the case for the whole year “. Marquez has 31 points in the standings and is already paying 38 points compared to Fabio Quartararo, world leader and fastest driver on track yesterday at the end of PL2.