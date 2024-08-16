Friday of Hope

The Silverstone weekend had caused a slide Marc Márquez from third to fourth place in the MotoGP world standings, giving the impression that the Spanish champion – future teammate of Pecco Bagnaia in the factory Ducati team – has now seen the possibility of ‘having a say’ in the championship discussion definitively recede.

At the Red Bull Ring in Austria, however, Marquez seems to have already raised his head, conquering the fourth fastest time in Friday’s pre-qualifying (preceded by Bagnaia, Morbidelli and Martin) and giving the impression of being able to compete at the level of the best at least to conquer the podium.

Comments from the Marquez brothers

“We have recovered the sensations that were missing for a few sessions – commented the eight-time world champion at the end of the day – and in these afternoon tests we were competitive and close to the best. Now we continue to work like this and try to be fast tomorrow too. We can still file down some details and be among the first”.

Less satisfied with today’s results, despite a good sixth place in the pre-qualifying round, was Marc’s brother, Alex Marquezon the other GP23 of the Gresini team: “I have to say that we saved the day by getting into Q2, but to sleep soundly we will have to work hard. The sensations on the track were not the best and we are still missing something in terms of speed and rear grip. We are happy with the sixth time and that is fine for today, but keep your head down because in terms of pace we are still behind our rivals”commented #73.