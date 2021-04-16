Spectacular comeback of Marc Márquez. Nine months after riding for the last time with his MotoGP Honda, he has returned to the charge as if nothing had happened in all this time, as if he had not had to undergo surgery three times for the fracture suffered in the humerus of the right arm in Jerez 1.

That’s how big the eight-time world champion is and, At the first change, in the FP1 of the Portuguese GP, he has already gotten into the fight for the first places, achieving a tremendous third position in a circuit in which he has never raced, 0.251 of the head that Maverick has occupied Viñales. How much the one from Cervera missed the GGPP and how much the GGPP missed him …

From the outset, the first lie has been hunted to the Repsol Honda, because he had been saying that he would not take unnecessary risks and even that he would not go out on the track if the asphalt had patches of moisture. And boy did he have them, but when the time of the first free time came, he took four minutes of respite and left to complete a first run of seven laps that has already placed him second, only 61 thousandths behind the best time that Bagnaia held at that time.

Upon returning to the box, Marc has not allowed himself a smile with his people. He was in work mode and has commented on aspects to improve on the RC213V. Already in the second, he has continued his progression to lead the time table in a couple of moments. The last time he did it with the full time and behind him they came faster Maverick and Álex Rins, who are the only ones who have surpassed him on his return.

Times on the sidelines, which are actually impressive for third position after being stopped for so long, He has been seen very loose, taking only one lap of respite, pressing as usual and hitting an important wash in Turn 1. And also happy, very happy, Because when he took off his helmet after finishing the session there, he did relax and showed a huge smile to his people. Marc Márquez is definitely back. The times will drop in the afternoon, with the track completely dry, but also yours.

As for those who have completed the top ten with temporary direct access to Q2, after Maverick, Rins and Marc, another Spaniard, because Pol was fourth. The signing of Repsol Honda will be spurred on and the arrival of the oldest of the Márquez to the box will come in handy. By the way, in it was Stefan Bradl, who has been Marc’s replacement for nine months. The German already knows that this phase of his life is over. After Pol, Zarco, Bagnaia, Quartararo, Miller, Álex Márquez and Petrucci. Further back, Rossi 11º, Mir 13º, Martín 16º, Lecuona 19º and Aleix 21º.