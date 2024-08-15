Marc Márquez of the Gresini team, fourth in the world championship, took part in the press conference on Thursday of the Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring, the eleventh round of the 2024 MotoGP world calendar. Below are his statements.

Prospects for Austria

“I lost 3 times in a row here, but I feel good. Now I ride the best bike, the Ducati. But my three opponents ride the same bike as me and at the moment they are faster than me. I have to push and learn and we’ll see if I can close the gap.”

Who for a last-lap fight?

“Enea no, because in the last laps he was the best in the last races. I don’t think I’ll make it to the last lap fighting with the others. They are a step ahead and we have to accept that, we have to work and see if we can get closer to Pecco and Martin, who are the reference for continuity.”

On Bagnaia’s words

“For me it will be a new experience, because I was in the Honda team and I was making my best presence felt in the box. Lorenzo and Mir arrived and it was a different situation. Pecco is the point of reference in Ducati, he has the number 1 and is extremely fast. I will have to learn a lot from him, now I have the data but inside the box it will be different. From there I hope we can help each other.We are both competitive and that can help us a lot. If I don’t win the world championship, who would I like to win? Pecco, because he will be my next teammate and I prefer to have the world champion at my side.”

The Ducati falls

“In the first part of the season, especially in Portimao and Austin, I crashed a lot. There were a couple of crashes that I didn’t understand and that took away my confidence. I have to find the limit in the right way. I crash a lot in practice, but not in the main race. I would like to fall less. But I don’t want to give importance to this number.”

Was there ever a VR46 possibility?

“No, my alternative was either the factory team or Gresini. I wouldn’t have changed from one satellite team to another. For me, Gresini’s level is very close to the official team. There wasn’t that option and I took the official team’s one.”