Technical crisis

In MotoGP, the European manufacturers are gaining the upper hand over the Japanese ones, used to dominating the world championship. Ducati, Aprilia and KTM are proving to be better overall than Yamaha and Honda, with the retired Suzuki in all likelihood even being a superior prototype to the M1 and RC213V. The handle of Marc Marquez and Fabio Quartararo has obscured the technical gaps until the latter became too evident even for the talent of two champions such as the Catalan and the Nicoise. Honda has just celebrated its victory in Austin, Texas with Alex Rins, but without taking anything away from the amazing weekend by the Iberian rider and the LCR team, ‘hiding’ the problems behind a daring victory would be serious. As Quartararo himself underlined at the end of the race, the podium obtained in Austin does not solve the serious problems gripping Yamaha.

Marquez mystery

Marc Marquez missed the Grand Prix of the Americas following the injury sustained in Portugal at Portimao – a compound fracture of the first metacarpal of the thumb of his right hand – and it is not obvious that he will be astride his Honda at Jerez in just over a week . Alberto Puig, Honda HRC team manager, said the eight-time world champion will undergo a medical next week. Jorge Lorenzo already on the eve of Austin he had expressed his doubts about the fact that Marquez will honor the contract until the end of 2024 with the house of the golden wing. In fact, according to Dani Pedrosa, there are also personal reasons as well as health reasons that keep Marquez away from his RC213V.

Rainey advises Marquez to explore new horizons

“Marquez has nothing to prove – he has declared Wayne Raineythree times world champion in the 500 class, to the microphones of the official MotoGP website – and it is clear that the Honda riders have to put much more effort on their bikes to try to get the performance of their rivals. From my point of view, Marc Marquez may simply need fresh air, a change of horizons, for this he would need to change teams”.

Brother Alex’s move to Ducati could speed up the process according to Rainey: “Marc is experiencing a stalemate right now, he has to limit his mistakes on the track and for this he needs a bike that gives him confidence. I think he knows exactly what he needs to ride with less risk. I’m sure the thought of switching teams is flashing through his head and seeing what his brother Alex is able to do now that he rides a Ducati could in all likelihood give a further boost to Marc’s reasoning about his future“. However, it will not be easy for Marquez to find another saddle: according to the latest statements from the team managers, there doesn’t seem to be a queue to guarantee his services.