The Scie Case

Even in the qualifying of the British Grand Prix, in the decisive phase of qualifying – in Q2 – several drivers were in the middle of the track looking for the best colleagues to join and take the lead. wakeWhat had happened had raised the reaction of ‘Pecco’ Bagnaia, who had defined “silly” the situation created on the track.

Marquez’s reply to Bagnaia

Many had thought that the reference, indirect because Bagnaia did not name anyone specifically, was directed towards Marc Marquez. The Spaniard in fact had waited for ‘Pecco’ in Q2, entering into a fight with the two VR46s to best position himself behind him.

Marquez he responded to the world champion’s allusions as follows: “He didn’t mention my name and I don’t feel implicated.” The discussion was then extended in general to the situation of wakes: “I would like to be in his place, with the others following me, because it means being the fastest” – the Spaniard observed – “Motorcycling is this. The fastest driver makes the difference, but those who lack something try to find that little bit more with the slipstream or a reference in front”.

And he concluded: “I wish I was in that situationfor me it has always been like this. It is part of the show and it will always be like this. If you want to avoid it you have to think about the Superpole, but in Superbike it is a pain in the ass…”