Goal achieved

Marc Márquez he did not hide the fact that he had thought about retiring in the 2023 season, due to the many crashes he suffered on a decidedly uncompetitive Honda that he tried to push to the limit. Often going beyond it. The Spanish champion has thus taken the decision to get back into the game and to move to the Gresini team, to get on a Ducati that is one season old, just to rediscover the pleasure of returning to the top positions.

And Marquez’s plan worked as expected, given that he is third in the world championship and has so far achieved second place eight times (five times in the Sprint and three times in the GP) and above all convinced Ducati to bring him to the official team in the two-year period 2025 and 2026alongside Francesco Bagnaia.

The challenge with ‘Pecco’

In an interview with the Spaniards of DaznMarc Marquez spoke about his future duel with Bagnaia: “I will be his teammate and I see it as a challenge. Let’s talk about the other rider who has won the most world championships among those on the grid, and he will be alongside me with the same bike. I want to show people that I can beat him.”

The six-time MotoGP world champion also spoke about the current fight for the title: “Every Sunday I have to save the result, sometimes for the start, sometimes for other reasons. I have two riders in front, especially in the last races Pecco has taken a step forward, he has raised the level and Martin is managing to stay close to him“, concluded Marquez.