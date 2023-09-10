The champion’s pride

Until a few seasons ago a seventh place Marc Marquez it would have made the news, but in a negative sense. Today, however, in the midst of an unprecedented technical crisis for Honda and with the eight-time world champion at the center of a media storm regarding his possible transfer to Ducati, with the Gresini team, a result like this testifies even more to the fact that the value of the driver is not in question. The person concerned also remembered it with a touch of understandable pride, interviewed after the race on the microphones of Sky Sports MotoGP. “Physically I’m fine, I’m 100% – #93 pointed out – if I wasn’t I wouldn’t be going 20 seconds faster than the second Honda. You can see that the Hondas are suffering a lot and it’s not good, even though, even though I’m working and giving 100%“.

On the starting grid, Marquez had predicted a placing outside the top-10. In the end, however, the Misano track, where in 2021 he achieved what currently remains his last career victory, smiled at him once again: “Today went better than expected – he acknowledged – because I thought I would finish 10th or 12th. In the warm up I didn’t push because I just wanted to think about the race, I managed it well and had a perfect race despite 7th place. I pushed when I had to push, I exploited the potential when I could to widen the gap on the pursuers. When I took Viñales the soft tire started to wear off, as did I physically. I had an argument with the bike, but when you go beyond the limit it happens. I defended myself well at the end and this seventh place is good.”.

Future to decipher

Meanwhile, in Spain the rumors have now been reversed. On the Iberian site El Periodico in fact, an article was published by Emilio Perez de Rozas, a person very close to Marquez and his entourage, who underlined how in the end the eight-time world champion will remain with Honda until the end of 2024. A choice also dictated by the heart and gratitude towards those who waited for him in the last three years characterized by constant injuries. Tomorrow, meanwhile, will be testing time: “I don’t want to go out tomorrow with the new bike influenced by what Bradl did this weekend – Marquez made it clear – it was seen that he went strong in some places. He is the test rider, I will test the bike with my riding style and we will see what happens”.

Among the thousand problems of the HRC, one is given by the total inability to manage the tires well: “We need to understand why we always have to go with the soft compound – Marquez made it clear – this morning I used the medium and I had no grip on insertion. When exiting corners yes, but when entering it it slips too much, the rear doesn’t hold up. With the soft tire I can do just over half the race with a good pace. This weekend was the first where I didn’t crash and it’s important, because you gain confidence and little by little you try things and get better.”.