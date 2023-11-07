Last three races for Marquez with Honda

Starting from the Malaysian Grand Prix scheduled for this weekend on the Sepang circuit, the MotoGP will face three race weekends in rapid succession, passing through Qatar and arriving in Valencia. For Marc Marquez they will be the last races as a Honda rider before testing the Ducati Gresini in the tests scheduled at Ricardo Tormo after the grand finale of the season.

Below are the words of the eight-time world champion and of Joan Mir he presentation of the weekend in Kuala Lumpur, the P the Sprint and the Grand Prix are always scheduled at 08:00 in the morning Italian time.

The words of Joan Mir

“Although the results on paper perhaps do not fully demonstrate this, in the last few weeks we have been getting better and better. Coming back to Malaysia, we have some information from the test, but above all it will be a good opportunity to see how we have progressed since the beginning of the year. It’s another hat-trick, so we need to stay focused and make the most of all the opportunities that come our way.”

The words of Marc Marquez

“Let’s get back to work for the last effort of the year, it will be three very intense races. The first one we will face is Sepang, a circuit that always represents a challenge for us. We’ve been strong in some of the last few races, but I honestly think it will be tough in Sepang. The longer corners were more difficult for us this year, but obviously we will continue to try and see what is possible. We’ll make sure it’s a good race and get the ball rolling at the end of 2023.”