An ordinary Friday

Marc Marquez He arrived in Holland after a happy break having clarified his future and signed a two-year deal with the official Ducati. The Spaniard immediately appeared competitive in FP1, finishing in second place, while he didn’t seem to have a great feeling in the Trials, closed sixth half a second behind the leader Bagnaia.

The words of Marquez

“I had good feelings especially in the morning. I immediately felt comfortable with the bike, while in the afternoon it took me a bit longer. But we think we know the reason and tomorrow we will act accordingly. At the moment there are two riders above the others, one who is almost two steps above (Bagnaia, ed.) and the other one step above (Vinales, ed.). But everyone else is pretty much on par. I hope to qualify in the first two rows, third at most.“, he commented to the media at the end of Friday.

Marquez did not hesitate to comment on some rumours in the paddock. Starting from his move to move to the official Ducati which triggered the domino effect that pushed Pramac to Yamaha: “I don’t feel guilty about Pramac’s farewell, because I didn’t do anything. As a Ducati rider, I would have preferred that they had continued with Ducati, to have 2 more bikes on the track. But as a MotoGP fan, I think it’s good news”. We then continue with yesterday’s joke from Bagnaia, namely that Marc’s GP23 is almost the same as his: “If they aren’t lying to me, it’s not like that. I’m riding the same bike as Alex, Bezzecchi and Di Giannantonio. That is, the one from last year. I don’t know how much better or worse it is than the GP24, because until you try it you don’t know”.

Finally, Marquez also spoke about having received development on his GP23: “They brought me an update. I don’t know what it is, but when one GP23 gets something, all the others should get the same thing.. But Gigi had been honest with me from the beginning and he told me that if I fought with the GP24s, I would stay with the same material. However, my bike is fine, I have no complaints and what we agreed is coming true.”