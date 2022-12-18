L’Argentina for the third time in its history it was crowned soccer world champion thanks to its success on penalties in the final against reigning champions France. After the titles obtained in 1978 and 1986, the Albiceleste returns to the top of the world led by Leo Messi, author of two of the three goals that saw the regular time end on 2-2 and the extra time on 3-3. An extraterrestrial performance by Kylian Mbappé was useless for France, who scored all three of the rooster’s goals to win the top scorer 8 goals to 7 ahead of Messi.

Marc Marquez up Twitter celebrated the victory of Argentina and in particular of a player who has been able to appreciate for a long time as a fan of Barcelona: “You chased her (the world cup, ed) and you conquered it. I’m at your feet. You deserve it all idol”the words of the eight-time world champion.

🇦🇷🏆 You pursued it and you achieved it!! A tus pies Messi!!! You deserve it all idol! HAPPY ARGENTINE 🇦🇷👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/S8aVpnQibE — Marc Márquez (@marcmarquez93) December 18, 2022