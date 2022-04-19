Portimao is a ‘special’ place for Marc Marquezwho made his return to the track in the Algarve in 2021 after the long stop suffered in 2020. The Lusitanian track is closely linked to the injuries of the eight-time world champion because on the eve of ‘Race-2’ at the end of the year he had to throw in the towel due to the re-emergence of the vertical diplopia in the right eye following the accident while training with the off-road bike, a knockout that returned to the fore a month ago during the fall in the warm up in Indonesia.

Fortunately, the situation has now improved and Marquez was able to participate in the Grand Prix of the Americas on the beloved Austin circuit, where he finished in sixth place but ‘only’ because his Honda at the start practically did not start forcing him to make a comeback. amazing from the back of the starting grid. “I’m looking forward to racing in Portugal – the words of the Catalan driver – it is a demanding circuit, very physical, but a lot of fun to drive. In America we have shown that we are fast and what we are capable of, even if everything did not go perfectly. I want to fight for the top of the standings again and get good points after a bad start to the season. We have to keep working on ourselves and on the bike to extract maximum potential, but both Honda and I are working hard ”.

Pol Espargarò he hopes that his return to Europe will coincide with a reset for him that will bring him back to the performances offered in Qatar in Lusail at the beginning of the championship when he got on the podium at the end of a more than convincing race: “I’ve always liked Portimao as a circuit, I want to put an end to the series of negative events that have hit us since Qatar. I have great confidence in view of this weekend, the new Honda will perform well in the Algarve ”.