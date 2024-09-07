The crash in qualifying costs dearly

Marc Márquez in Q2 he crashed at Misano-1, thus failing to complete a lap that would have placed him on the second row, a springboard sufficient according to the Gresini rider to aim for the podium. Starting from the third row on a track like Misano is too penalizing according to the eight-time world champion.

“We have the speed, but we got the qualifying wrong without finishing the lap that could have taken us to the second row and it would have allowed us to change the race – Marquez told the microphones of Sky Sports MotoGP – here it’s difficult to overtake, I lost a lot of time. In the end we overtook Acosta, but I was faster than him by 3 tenths or half a second. I overtook him, but the goal was to be closer to the Ducati group, which are the ones that go faster here”.

“We are not far behind, but starting 9th everything becomes more difficult. – he added – the podium tomorrow is possible, but it depends on the 1st lap, especially in turns 1 and 2. Starting 9th is more difficult because if you want to do something more spectacular in turns 1-2 you have to go outside-inside. If you go inside-outside you are more penalizedbut starting 9th I have to do this (because the parking space is on the right side of the track and therefore on the inside of Turn 1). Also, overtaking a KTM is very difficult because they brake hard and accelerate well. I think the podium will be difficult, also we know how Bastianini is in the second part of the race and he will be able to fight for the podium. We will try to make the top-5 and see if we can catch Morbidelli, but he starts too far ahead. For me the soft rear is an option. Today I did 28 laps and it wasn’t bad”.