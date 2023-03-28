The Portimao accident

It took two days of chaos, but finally the FIM has decided to explain the strange case of the penalty inflicted on Marc Marquez with an official statement for his behavior during the GP of Portugal and for the accident caused in turn 3, of which Jorge Martin and above all Miguel Oliveira were innocent victims. In fact, in a first document it had been written in a specific and uninterpretable way That Marquez should have served his penalty in the Argentine Grand Prixscheduled for next weekend. Too bad, however, that the eight-time world champion in that race will not participate due to injury. The word had therefore spread that the #93 would no longer have to serve his penalty once he returned to the track.

The FIM press release

This assumption was now officially denied by the federation through a long press release, which however has its real focal point in its concluding part. In a renamed paragraph ‘enforcement of the penalty’ in fact, the various passages of the story are retraced, up to the definitive explanation: “Following the decision of the FIM MotoGP Stewards – it is read – taken on 26/03/2023 at 15:13, the FIM MotoGP Stewards clarifies its decision regarding applicability. Considering the injury and the non-participation of Marc MarquezRider #93, at the Argentine Grand Prix, and in order to respect the intention behind the decision made by the FIM MotoGP Stewards, the double long lap penalty will be served by the rider in the next MotoGP race in which he will be able to participate“.

Clarification on application of the penalty from the Stewards panel 📋 “Considering the injury and non-participation of #MotoGP rider @marcmarquez93 at the #ArgentinaGPthe double long lap penalty shall be served in the next MotoGP race in which he will be able to participate” — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) March 28, 2023

The mess on the Argentine GP

This means that Marquez will not escape the penalty. The Spaniard will almost certainly return to the race on the American circuit of Austin, on which he has won many times during his career, and there he will have to unmark the two ‘long laps’ received. But even if that weren’t the case, and Marquez’s injury were to last longer, the Honda centaur would still have to scount this penalty at the first opportunity. A clarification which, however, at the same time certifies the mistake made by the Stewards in issuing the press release during Sunday in Portimao, in which explicit reference was made to the Argentine GP.

Marquez, black period

The latter have been far from easy days for Marqueztargeted by all his colleagues on the grid and by almost all the insiders for his overly aggressive driving style, which caused numerous accidents, the latest unfortunately also ending with various injuries for him and the other riders involved. All of this is part of a broader discourse on a worrying lack of safety that seems to surround the world of MotoGP in recent years.