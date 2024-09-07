The challenge of the future (red)

The challenge for the 2024 world title is still in full swing and has Jorge Martin and Pecco Bagnaia as the main protagonists. Between the lines, however, on more than one occasion, the a comparison destined to take centre stage from 2025 onwardsregardless of who will be the actual contenders for the title: Bagnaia vs. Marc Marquez. In Portimao the two had collided and both had fallen, while in Jerez the duel on the track had been won by the #1. Then came the hiring by Ducati of the eight-time world champion in the official team for next year and the tensions between the reigning champion and Marc’s brother, Alex Marquez, with the contact in Aragon.

In the moments leading up to the Misano press conference, Pecco turned to Marc, congratulating him on his dominant success at Aragon. The relationship between the two future companions seems to be holding upbut fears are also given by the fact that the two are the ‘leaders’ of two opposing ‘clans’: that of the Valentino Rossi’s heirs and that – precisely – of the Marquez family. The story is well known and has its roots in 2015. We spoke with Charles Pernat – who knows a thing or two about the history of the MotoGP and thorny rivalries – of the confrontation between the two roosters of the Ducati henhouse and the verdict of the Genoese manager is clear: the two will not get along well.

Sparks guaranteed

“Marquez is a consummate actor – explained Pernat – and he has already written down some cards to try to get into Pecco’s head, and also Martin’s. Pecco, however, is also very strong mentally. He has nothing to prove to anyone, he has won two world championships in a row, he can win the third so no one should bother him. I believe a lot in Bagnaia, for me he is a champion. People sometimes want pilots to act a bit like clowns but Pecco is not like thatI’m interested in the pilot“.

“The facts of 2015? Pecco is different – Pernat added to our microphones – but the problem is that it’s all Valentino’s clan there. There is a block against another blockso the spark will come. We have to expect it. In my opinion, this year already“. The warning is clear: all that remains is to see if and where the eventual fire will break out.