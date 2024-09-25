In the sign of Petrux

There are sporting results that sometimes go beyond the simple boundary of the discipline in which they are obtained and become in some way the heritage of all enthusiasts, thanks to their greatness and to those who manage to obtain them. This is the case of recent triumphal weekend completed by Danilo Petrucci in Superbikein the home round of Cremona. The rider from Terni took full advantage of the absence of World Championship leader Toprak Razgatlıoğlu and put on a real personal show, taking victory in all three races on the programme. A slam dunk which only the Turkish champion had managed to achieve so far this season.

Above all, however, by climbing onto the top step of the podium also in WSBK, Petrucci completed a grand slam difficult to even imagine: Petrux has in fact collected at least one victory in his career in MotoGP, Superbike, Dakar and MotoAmerica. A streak completed by him alone and that will hardly be replicated by any other rider in the future. Tributes to his result have arrived from all over the world of two wheels, testifying to how much Petrucci has made an impression not only on the hearts of fans but also of many of his colleagues and former colleagues on the track.

How much affection from colleagues

“I congratulate him because it is incredible what he has achieved – he declared Alvaro Bautistawho celebrated with Petrucci on the podium in Cremona – he won in MotoGP, Dakar, MotoAmerica and now WorldSBK. It’s incredible. I don’t think any other rider has won in these categories. Congratulations to him. He’s doing a great job. He started a couple of years ago (in Superbike), he’s grown and it’s nice to have more riders fighting for victories”.

The reigning MotoGP world champion, Pecco Bagnaiadefined the one achieved by Petrucci as “a great milestone. I’m very happy for Danilo because I think he deserves it”explained the Ducati star. Similar words were also expressed by the eight-time world champion Marc Márquez: “I’m super happy for Danilo. Unfortunately I didn’t see the race, but I’ll try to catch it during the week – commented the Spaniard – I’m happy for him because he’s a very nice guy. He had that kind of charisma that leaves an impression and I’m happy for him, congratulations Danilo”.