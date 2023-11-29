Eyes on #93

Pecco Bagnaia became MotoGP world champion for the second consecutive year just three days ago, but Marc Marquez continues to grab the front pages of the newspapers. The Spanish phenomenon monopolized the attention of enthusiasts on Friday, when the Valencia tests – with the first prototypes that the riders will use in the 2024 season – saw the Catalan’s debut astride the Ducati GP23 that will be supplied next year to the Gresini team. The eight-time world champion’s first time ever riding a MotoGP bike other than Honda attracted the attention of professionals and other riders – especially Ducati riders – ready to compete with the old lion who hopes to roar again.

However, Marquez is now making the news again due to his health conditions. In fact, #93 published a message on his official Twitter /

In the second part of the period, I was suffering from the compartment syndrome in the back arm. This morning we solved the problem with the team of Dr. Ignacio Roger de Oña with the goal of being listed by 2024! 💪🏻✅ In the second part of the season, I have… pic.twitter.com/Z0gSYZHId6 — Marc Márquez (@marcmarquez93) November 29, 2023

Successful intervention with a view to 2024

An annoying problem, which in the past had also limited Fabio Quartararo – as well as many other centaurs in recent years – and which has now finally been resolved with a dedicated intervention. “In the second part of the season I suffered from compartment syndrome in my right arm. This morning we solved the problem with Dr. Ignacio Roger de Oña’s team, with the aim of being ready for 2024,” Marquez wrote.

On the one hand, the message may worry his fans, given the now well-known health problems of the six-time MotoGP champion, who from July 2020 onwards underwent four surgical operations on the humerus of his right arm and had also been the victim of rather serious vision problems, causing diplopia. Fortunately, however, the message from the neo-Ducatista also seems to show that the worst is behind us. Not only that: Marquez has every intention of being in great shape at the start of the 2024 season. The one-year contract with Gresini was made precisely because the former Honda star’s priority is to have fun. The hope is that there are no physical problems whatsoever that come between Marquez and his new relationship with the GP23.