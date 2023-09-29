Not entirely indicative evidence

The weekend at home didn’t get off to the best start for the Hondawhich will have to face the qualifications of Japanese Grand Prix with both riders of the official team in Q1. Both Joan Mir and Marc Marquez will in fact have to fight to access the decisive session for pole position, even if the indications have not been negative, to the detriment of the results on paper. The 2020 world champion, in addition to having once again finished ahead of his teammate (as happened in the race in India), in fact showed a good pace, still finishing in 12th place.

Mistakes and bad luck for Marquez

There is more regret, however, for Marc Marquez. The eight-time world champion, only 14thseemed to have all the conditions for a direct passage to Q2, which however did not happen not only due to some errors committed by #93 himself, but also due to the display of yellow flags not respected by the Spaniard, a fact which pushed the Race Direction to cancel his lap: “Today was one of those days where I had the speed to get into Q2, but I wasn’t able to – commented- with my first tires I made a mistake at the last corner, while with the second ones the lap was canceled due to the yellow flags. In any case it was a misunderstanding why I didn’t know about the yellow flags and I didn’t see themso I tackled the last lap with the intention of improving my time, but I lost the front in turn 1. Other than that it was a good day and I knew I could improve. Tomorrow we will obviously try to take a step forward, we will not make any changes to the bike and I will focus on my riding style and lines. What I changed from morning to afternoon was a bit risky, I tried to push a little more and I was also close to the leading riders, but we are behind them in terms of race pace. We’ll see and try to improve over the weekend. Tomorrow there should be a chance for a change in weather conditions: for some reason this year we have difficulties with the dry track, but we just have to wait to try to understand something tomorrow.”

I’m still in front

Not free from crashes, this time in Turn 5 and in FP1, too Joan Mirwho still stopped the clock at 1:44.428 after the incident: “The fall this morning wasn’t serious, but It complicated things a bit – He admitted – we were trying some things with the bike I crashed on. In the afternoon we started with the bike we had in India, but I spent part of the session testing the bikes instead of working on a specific set-up. I think we lost some time and that’s why we’re not in Q2, but we were close anyway. I think we need to work on improving the braking a bit to continue improving tomorrow. The goal for tomorrow is to improve this aspect and fight for Q2, then we’ll see what can be done.”