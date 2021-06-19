The idyll between Marc Marquez and Sachsenring ended this Saturday after qualifying. On the German track, the Honda rider boasted seven pole positions and as many consecutive MotoGP victories, in addition to three in the lower classes. The cause of the interruption of this strip is to be attributed to the physical limitations that affect the driver, who returned to Portimao last April 18 after nine months of absence from the races.

Marquez is fully aware of his physical situation and of Honda’s problems: “I was not upset for not having taken pole position, because I never thought I could win it, after coming from two circuits where I was also struggling to get back into the Q2. The goal was to fight and be as close as possible to the riders in front and we succeeded. The pole streak is over and tomorrow the winning streak will also end. We are not in a position to win, but let’s see if we can be closer to the leaders, which is the goal ”.

The Honda rider was one of those who rode the most in the Barcelona tests two weeks ago and this weekend he introduced some new features, including an aerodynamic package: “In the tests at Montmelo we completed many laps, we tried many things and we tried to understand. But the truth is that here we are with the same bike we raced with in the Barcelona race. We changed little things to go back to the past and look for a base that I knew, otherwise it is impossible to find the path of evolution ”.

A path that he believes is the right one and that begins to bear fruit: “In this way, all the steps we are taking on our side of the garage lead us to improve. Other Honda riders like what they feel, so we’re going in an acceptable, good direction. But that’s not enough to get out of the current situation. With Honda we have many scares, many crashes, we go to the limit. We are doing better on this track, but not like the other years. We have no rhythm and we don’t go faster than the others like other times here ”.

Although he does not want to hear about the victory, the improvements in performance were evident this weekend: “We have to enjoy the race on this circuit, we are closer to the leaders, but when we arrive in the Netherlands I fear we will be in the same situation as Barcelona”.

With these perspectives, he is asked what he can aspire to tomorrow: “It’s a good question. There are three riders, Zarco, Quartararo and Oliveira, who have the best pace and who always take an extra step in the race. So, being optimistic and realistic at the same time, finishing in the top five would be a great achievement. Closes in the top 5 and with the least possible gap from the first would give a good day for us ”.

At the moment, the Honda rider does not want to imagine returning to the podium: “We cannot think of victory, because there are no conditions. Finishing in the top five is a real goal, but it also has to come a little off. The podium is not to be excluded, but the perfect race must come out, which is sometimes difficult to happen ”.