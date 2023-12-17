by STEFANO OLLANU

A phrase that did not escape notice

On the sidelines of the highly anticipated Valencia tests, which marked Marc Marquez's debut on the Ducati, the team's general director Gigi Dall'Igna he had explained that it had been provided to the Spaniard “the bike with which Zarco finished the championship”, explaining that it would be devoid – for reliability reasons – of the latest evolutions used by Bastianini, Bagnaia and Martin at the end of 2023.

In short, a less updated GP-23 than the one with which the official drivers had concluded the season. That was enough to light the controversy in Spanish newspapers no later than a few days ago, with As which he titled: “Ducati limits Marc Marquez”framing with this choice the attempt to make the Spanish champion weakened.

However, it must be said that this 'less updated' version of the 2023 Ducati will be supplied not only to the Gresini team, namely Alex and Marc Marquez, but also to the VR46s of Marco Bezzecchi and Fabio Di Giannantonio.

Martin reassures: he will have a GP23 practically identical to mine

Speaking on journalist Nico Abad's video podcast on YouTube, Jorge Martin wanted to clarify the controversy that has arisen in Spain: “I think Zarco's bike was almost identical to mine. Maybe I opted for a different fairing at the end of the season, but Zarco won in Australia and therefore I don't think it's a wrong bike. In the end it's practically identical to mine.”