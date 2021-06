The Sachsenring has been his fiefdom since 2010, here Marc Marquez is unbeaten in all classes and has taken MotoGP victory for the past seven years. The German circuit hosts the German Grand Prix this weekend, where the Honda rider has shown himself more at ease than we have seen since his return after injury and has hoisted himself to the top of the standings in the first … Keep reading



