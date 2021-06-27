Marc Marquez had become the protagonist of his worst qualifying since he has been in MotoGP with the crash on Saturday, which had condemned him to start from the twentieth position on the starting grid. This situation gave him very few options to put his wheels in the top positions.

Yet Marc Marquez made a declaration of intent when he bet for the soft rear tire, which suggested that he was giving everything in the first laps, putting in place a great comeback: “I did the ideal race, that dreamed. Perhaps perfection would have been finishing sixth, overtaking even Bagnaia. But after starting 20th I consumed a lot in the first laps. Then, when I was eighth, I made a mistake in overtaking Aleix Espargaro, I went to the green and I lost a lot. But apart from that, I’m very happy, not like in Germany, but a lot ”.

The happiness also comes from the fact that he realizes that he feels better every day: “I kept a constant pace throughout the race, not one hundred percent, but with a very good pace. It is the first race on a right-hand corner track that I have managed to do so I am very happy and this result was important. It’s a seventh position, but I started 20th and we can’t forget this ”.

Marc had a frightening fall on Friday with him all weekend, in which he suffered only some pain in his foot but that could have been much worse: “I told the whole team, especially the Japanese staff. I always try to be realistic and when it goes wrong I tell him. But today we had the bike to make thirds. Not to win or to finish second, but certainly to finish third. In the race I was taking them and seeing them. I felt very good and saw that the bike had what it takes to be on the podium. I rode with the new chassis and that’s another positive aspect. When you try things and see that they go well, for the engineers it is an extra motivation ”.

In addition to the result, Marc was very satisfied with Honda’s ability to react: “On Friday I asked firmly and harshly that they had to solve the traction control problem. There cannot be these falls and they changed things overnight. This gives you a lot of confidence to keep pushing. Clearly, yesterday I was bruised. Today I feel better and this is also noticeable in terms of driving ”.

In fact, in some moments of the race we were able to see the Marc Marquez we were used to before the injury: “On the first lap, incredible. I told the team, ‘maybe we finish the race at the first corner’, I don’t know. But when I saw that I was with Pol and Aleix, I knew I was not in bad shape. I calmed down a bit, I didn’t want to end up like in Barcelona. The mistake on lap 9 was a shame, I went to the green and lost a bit for a few laps. There mentally it was hard not to throw in the towel, but I kept pushing and in the last laps I was behind Pecco to finish the race and accumulate kilometers ”.

The question now is whether after the five-week break and rest we will be able to see the Marquez as always, close to being at one hundred percent: “I hope the percentage is high, but it is unknown. On Wednesday, I don’t know why, I called Alberto Puig and told him I didn’t know if I was able to ride this weekend. I had a lot of irritation and I arrived here on Friday, the physiotherapist followed me and on Friday I was very weak. During the weekend, pushing, I felt better. It’s weird, I’m not sure which way to go, but it sure is clear that now we will be off for a week and a half and we won’t do anything. I don’t want to worry about anything, then I’ll go back to training ”.

“My intention is to go back to training in my style, doing motorcycles, motorcycles and more motorcycles. Moto calls for motion and this is what I want to try to do to get ready for the second part of the season. I’m not asking to win, but to be more stable, not to have too many ups and downs between one race and the next, which is the worst thing ”.