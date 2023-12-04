The curtain comes down in Japan with Thanks Day

As per tradition, the branded sports season Honda ended with the ‘Thanks Day’, a weekend in which the elite of those who defend the golden wing in all motorsport competitions come together to create an event full of fun to greet the Honda ‘people’ by making an appointment at the following season.

‘Honda Thanks Day’ have recorded in the past wonderful episodes such as Fernando Alonso’s ‘debut’ on a MotoGP bike. Max Verstappen, however, was unable to do the same because Red Bull preferred to safeguard the safety of its no longer rough diamond. In this edition, the Dutchman was among Daniel Ricciardo’s targets in the karting race which involved F1 and MotoGP drivers.

These ‘Honda Thanks Day’ could only have been very special for Marc Marquez. The Catalan rider, in fact, after having won six world titles in MotoGP aboard the RC213V in 2024 will not be a Honda rider in MotoGP for the first time. The eight-time world champion, in fact, will race with the Ducati customers of the Gresini team in the hope of being able to return to fighting for podiums, victories and the world title.

Marquez’s speech

In his ‘farewell’ speech Marc Marquez essentially expressed the desire that what took place over the weekend be more of a goodbye: “Honda will always remain in my heart: I hope to return here one day as a Honda rider – her words – This edition of Honda Thanks Day is very special for me, because Honda and I will take different paths in 2024. However, we will see if our paths cross again in the future. There is no doubt that in these 11 years, with 6 world titles won together, we have achieved something fantastic. For me it has always been a pleasure to be part of this big family. In any case, who knows what the future holds for us, maybe we will meet again. I hope this isn’t my last Honda Thanks Day.”