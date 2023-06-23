MotoGP, Marquez-KTM? Marc denies it

At the Sachsenring, theater of a thousand battles and his many victories, Marc Marquez began his battle with the Honda, refusing to take to the track for the German Grand Prix after a weekend punctuated by crashes and unwanted trips on gravel, which also resulted in a broken left thumb and a cracked rib. The Spaniard, who regularly races at Assen, is fed up with placings and is looking around. And it couldn’t be otherwise, because the years are starting to pass, and if his contract with Honda is respected he will only be able to ride a competitive bike again at the age of 32, barring sensational recoveries from the Japanese.

The latest rumors reported a Marquez close to the KTM, even if the boss Pit Beirer had denied the Spanish contacts. And now even the pilot has denied ever having offered himself to the Austrian company.

Marquez’s words

“I heard these rumors, because a team mechanic joked about it. But they are totally false. I have a valid contract with Honda, I’m still committed to them, I’m working with them to improve the project in the future, but that it is offered to me is completely false“, said the Spaniard to compatriots of Brand. Therefore, that there may be mutual interest for 2025 is a hypothesis that seems to stand, but there has not yet been any official contact.

Honda’s difficulties

“It’s frustrating, but that won’t always be the case. Things change when you least expect it. If you keep working, they change. We must continue to work together to improve. The racing world is constantly growing“, added Marquez on the Honda situation. “There are some ideas, we’ll try them tomorrow: today we put both chassis on track. I heard there was a new chassis, that’s not true, there was the one from Portimão and the new one, the one I used at Le Mans (the Kalex, ed). Tomorrow we’ll go with the two from Portimão because it’s been a while since I raced with that one, let’s see what happens. Then at Silverstone we will try both again. We are all in this together. If one side rows more than the other, it is impossible to go straight. I know they are working in Japan, we try to give as much information as possible“.

The comment on Assen

The eight-time world champion then commented on Honda channels on his 19th place in the combined standings in Assen free practice: “Today I had physical limitations with the rib, especially in the last sector and in the change of direction. That didn’t help with our performance today. I spent most of the day riding easy and then pushed right at the end to try and improve our position and see if Q2 was possible, but I crashed. Tomorrow I will try to push in Q1 and see if we can do something.