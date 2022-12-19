“All of this has taught me that I only have one body”. Marc Marquez since breaking his right humerus in July 2020 at the first MotoGP race which got underway late due to the pandemic he has been through a real ordeal. The attempt to race immediately the week following the operation was a fiasco and the plate that supported the fractured humerus broke, forcing Marquez to have two more surgeries.

In 2021 the Honda rider managed to win three races, but 2022 has confronted him with the need to go back under the knife a fourth time, a last attempt to try to regain as normal a limb as possible. The fourth operation, in fact, solved the problem 30° over rotation that had been created in the right humerus of the eight-time world champion who ended 2022 back in the saddle by climbing onto the podium at Phillip Island where he came close to success by finishing in second position behind Alex Rins.

Marquez seems to have solved his physical problems as far as possible, now it’s Honda that has to solve the problems Technical Problems that grip the RC213V and prevent the phenomenon born in 1993 from taking risks as it usually does. Over the course of these two and a half years, Marc Marquez has also admitted that he feared not only not being able to continue his career, but also that he would no longer be able to lead a normal life in light of a right arm that seemed compromised.

Now the situation has improved, even if the Catalan is aware that his right arm will never be a normal limb: “After four surgical operations it is impossible for the arm to return to normal – his words released to the official MotoGP website – it is an arm that has been opened four times. This winter I have to figure out what’s the best of this arm, which I think can still improve a lot. The most important thing is that every week I feel better. Of course there will come a day when progress will stop and it will mean that I will have reached 100% of the possibilities that my right arm can offer me”.