AS virtually sneaks into the Repsol Honda box, and suddenly Marc Márquez and Pol Espargaró appear through augmented reality, wanting to joke, because they welcome us with singing the Barça anthem to show off the Copa del Rey that their team won Saturday. From there, biker talk, although with a few more jokes.

-How is that right arm after the Portuguese GP in which it reappeared nine months after breaking the humerus?

-Marc: He is bruised from the weekend, but it was a little as planned. Yesterday I rested, today I also rest and tomorrow I will also rest, because that is how we agreed with the doctors. The progression of stress to the bone and the arm has to be step by step and already assimilating everything that has been the weekend, both emotionally and physically and, if I tell you the truth, I am already thinking about Jerez, going around the circuit .

-Don’t get so wrapped up in the results that I only have ten minutes and I have to talk to both of you … (Laughter).

Marc: Ask more interesting questions.

-Okay … Are you going to repeat holidays in Mojácar this year?

-Pol: I have heard some story of your vacation in Mojácar … (Laughter).

-Marc: If I am calm. I’m quiet. (He says it with a small mouth and with a smile). I do not know. The Covid will tell. If you have to be responsible, which looks like it, you will have to be at home.

-Pol: Total Mela, if Marc goes to Mojácar to read and study. (More laughter)

-Yes, to read the AS … Pol, how are you feeling, are you also physically? I say this because on Saturday you hit a hard stick on the goal-entry curve …

-Pol: Good, good. I was lucky because it did not hook the grip one hundred percent just when I already had the bike on my side and it was not very aggressive (the flying one). It was beast, but not as much as it could have been. I ended up with my ass a little purple and my hand also a little touched, but the worst thing was that I could not reach qualifying in the best conditions. It’s like that after a stick like that in free practice. It conditioned me a lot for qualifying and then I had the problem in the race (technical failure on the Honda with the rear brake).

-Any advice from Marc to Pol for that “purple ass”? He has experience in pain after nine months of sick leave.

-Marc: (laughs). We were talking about it before. I told him he was lucky in the fall, as did my brother. There were two ugly crashes, but in his, entering the finish line, he was lucky and now more than ever we need the entire Repsol Honda Team and all the Honda rolling to improve the level of the bike and the riders to take it to the fullest. high.

-Were you scared seeing the falls that occurred at the weekend? Where Martín fell, with several fractures, you were close to falling the day before …

-Marc: In FP3 I was not afraid, because I have never been afraid during the weekend, but when you see the fall of Martín and, when I started my fast lap, the flying of my brother in front of me in turn 3 Well, I said “I finish the lap, I finish the training”. Besides, the sensations weren’t good either and in the afternoon there would be another 45 minutes of training. “

-Pol, did you see Marc cry in the box after the race?

-Pol: Well, I was in my movie too. After the brake problem that I had and for which I retired, I was not in the box when he arrived. I was talking to the technicians, but I understand their emotion and their feeling after being stopped for so long, without riding a motorcycle, but above all without competing, which is what we like the most. We like to ride a motorcycle, but when we have the greatest sensations is when we ride and compete. Seeing yourself again among the best, and having a good race despite the pain, I understand your excitement.

-Which Honda can I take home?

-Pol: Marc’s, which is fast and is already taught.

-Marc: No, no, let me know that I miss her a lot. Take Pol’s that has already been around this year.

-Marc, why are you the only one who is capable of winning races with the Honda?

-Marc: (Shrugs before answering). It is a motorcycle that I have known since 2013. It was a ready-made motorcycle and it has evolved, although this weekend in Portugal I did not start with my base, because in this type I did not have any type of reference since I had never ridden with it there. . I started with the bike that Stefan Bradl was riding. In FP4 I put the set-up that Pol and Álex were using, which is what the Honda technicians told me was working better this year. Now you have to adapt it to my style, because in a year new things arrive and you have to try everything.

-What does Pol lack to have the Honda as domesticated as Marc has it?

-Pol: I lack laps, experience and get to circuits like the next one, Jerez. Starting in Qatar, where the Honda historically has not been one of the best performers, and then going to Portimao … I’m still trying to understand the bike and these circuits don’t help. If, in addition, in the race, which is when I learn the most and understand the bike the most, especially with used tires and little fuel in the tank, because I cannot compete because of the mechanical problem as the situation becomes more complicated. But I think things will change a bit in Jerez. There the references will be different and I am going to do what is most difficult for me, which is to put the sets together without making mistakes and losing a fastest lap.

-When he cried the other day he was not the only one who did it and from now on everything has to go for the better. What result do you mark for Jerez and say if you think it gives you to fight for the title even this year?

-Marc: My mother told me off, not because of what I had done during the weekend but because of what she had cried on Sunday from home. The relief is already there and I think Jerez will be a more normal weekend, at the emotional level, and this will make me work more relaxed. What can I opt for in Jerez and this year? The physicist will mark it. At the moment I have a limitation and I cannot do the entire race one hundred percent. This is where we have to work, but between career and career I must respect the breaks. We will see. The goal is to feel better and be a little closer to the first, but I am aware that in each circuit I will find a different film. I would like to answer you “this”, but my physique and the evolution of my arm is what will mark the remainder of the year.

-I translate for him: he will go for victory or the podium in Jerez at least.

-Marc: No, I answer. I do not rule out anything from the start, because you have known me for many years and I told you in Portimao.

-And for the title? They are 52 points behind with Quartararo right now.

-Marc: Regarding the title, there are many races left and if it is a championship like last year, with ups and downs, we have seen that anything can happen. But today I can’t think about the title because I’m not ready to fight for the title. Hopefully I will be as soon as possible, because it is one of my goals to fight for races as soon as possible.

-And Pol’s result for Jerez? I will ask him to fight for the title next year and not this one …

-Pol: My dream and what I have come here for is to fight for the World Cup one day, but it is true that the start of the season is difficult on Saturdays. I would have done better races without those Saturdays. I have not started on the best foot, without a doubt. The dream is to be a MotoGP champion one day, but without a doubt it is far away. That’s true, so we’re going to start at the next race, Jerez, where I think it’s going to be more real to me how everything is going to go. Let’s see if we can have a good weekend, which will be very positive for morale and for the team.

-With how badly they got along in Moto2 and the good vibes they have now. What happened?

Marc: I tell you one thing: I hope there will be healthy tension between now and the end of the year! This will mean that we are fighting for front positions. “

-Pol: There, there.

-But there is good vibes.

-Marc: Yes, we are both more mature. (Laughter from both)