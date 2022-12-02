In recent years MotoGP has seen increased development of aerodynamics and height devices on bikes, which has led to debates about safety and whether it adds value to the show. As of 2023, front height devices have been banned, a move Ducati deemed unsportsmanlike when it was agreed with the manufacturers.

In an exclusive and wide-ranging interview with Autosport, Marc Marquez commented on the current competitive set-up of the series. In doing so, the eight-times world champion revealed that he had raised concerns from the MotoGP Safety Commission that the category risks going in a direction where riders are able to make less of a difference on the bikes, comparing the situation to what, in his view, is now the norm in F1.

“The riders at the top are always the fastest,” said the Honda rider when asked if the current MotoGP leaders are a real threat. “It’s true that now, or as the years go by, each time the bike seems to me to be becoming more important than the rider. The rider is even more important than the bike – or this is what I want to believe. But each time it always depends on more from what you have, because if you don’t have a competitive bike, you can’t do anything.

“It’s not like Formula 1, which is another extreme thing, but we’re going in that direction and we have to be careful. And I’ve already said in some Safety Commissions that we have to be careful, because in the end we have to keep this idea that the riders are more important than the bikes. That’s one thing, but with the current bikes, the fastest riders are the ones who are in the lead; these are Enea Bastianini, Pecco Bagnaia, Fabio Quartararo, Aleix Espargaro this year. We’ll see if in the future we can fight with them”.

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marquez – who underwent the fourth operation on his injured right arm earlier this year in 2020 and missed six races in 2022 – explained that MotoGP bikes, with all the latest developments, are becoming “less manual”, which resulted in a much closer range. “It’s true that in the past the difference between official bikes and satellite bikes was greater, but now there’s no longer any difference. The satellite teams have factory bikes, therefore, they have the tools.

“But what happened, and you’ll understand right away? Before you got to MotoGP, when you put fourth gear on a straight, you weren’t at full torque, because you were playing with the wheelie, with the rear brake, with the torque, with the position of the body. Now, however, you go out and already in second and third gear, with the holeshot device, with the aerodynamics, you have the maximum torque and you are squeezed in like in a Moto3. So, the bikes are less manuals. Before it was more manual and you had to play with more things. For this reason now everything is more fair, because if it’s more manual you make more mistakes and it’s more difficult to take advantage of the whole bike. If the limit is present it’s easier “.

