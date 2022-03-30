The heavy accident he was the victim of Marc Marquez in the Warm Up of the Indonesian Grand Prix on March 20, he once again rekindled the problem of the Spaniard diplopia (double vision) for the fourth time in his career. The eight-time world champion was thus forced to repeat the same rehabilitation process at the end of 2021, starting from absolute rest and periodic checks with his trusted ophthalmologist, Dr. Sanchez Dalmau. The visit scheduled for last Monday at the Hospital Clinic in Barcelona gave a response that can be interpreted both positively and negatively, the classic glass half full. The good thing isevolution “very favorable“ of nerve paralysis, the negative feedback that “recovery is not complete“And that it will therefore be necessary to continue with the conservative treatment.

Translated into immediate decisions, Marquez – as also made official by the Honda team – will not participate in the Argentine Grand Prix weekend scheduled for Sunday 3 April and there is strong doubt regarding the appointment of Austin, with the United States Grand Prix set for 10 April. On the track where he has triumphed in seven of his last eight participations, according to today’s edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport, the hope of seeing Marquez on the track would be “rather faint, almost nothing“. The Milanese newspaper then focused on the morale of the Catalan champion: “Speaking to him at the airport upon leaving Indonesia, several people reported a Marc lost and confusedalmost unable to accept everything that has been happening to him in recent years, almost pervaded by a state of surrender“.

In recent days, the Honda rider had reappeared on social media, reassuring his fans: “Today I don’t want to smile, but we will find a way to do it again. Always strong”.